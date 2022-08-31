MANILA -- Recording artist Samantha "Sam" Cruz, who turned 18 on August 24, celebrated her birthday with a blast.

Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday uploaded an exclusive video showing the highlights from Cruz's retro-themed debut held over the weekend.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The grand event was attended by the singer's family and friends including Anji Salvacion, Carmella Ford, Analain Salvador, Angela Ken and Kyle Echarri.

Sam's parents Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano were also present. The former couple also posed for a complete family picture with their three daughters, a rare sight since their marriage ended.

Cruz's and Montano’s current partners, Macky Mathay and Kath Angeles, respectively, were also present. Even her half-brother Diego Loyzaga, who is Montano’s son with Teresa Loyzaga, attended the event.

Sam is the second child of Cruz and Montano. They have two other daughters: Angelina and Chesca. Their marriage was nullified on September 18, 2018.

