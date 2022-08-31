MANILA -- Jake Cuenca, Ejay Falcon and Joseph Marco, who played brothers in the 2015 ABS-CBN drama series "Pasion de Amor," were reunited.

Photos from their gathering were uploaded by Falcon on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the caption, Falcon, the newly elected Vice Governor of Oriental Mindoro, expressed his gratitude to Marco and Cuenca.

"Mahaba-habang panahon hindi nagkita kita kaya naman napakahaba ng pinag-uusapan namin, personal na buhay, artista at usaping paglilingkod sa bayan. Maraming salamat mga Tol," Falcon wrote.

In one of the photos, actor Marco Gumabao also joined the "Pasion de Amor" stars.

Gumabao worked with Cuenca and Marco in the 2018 series "Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Los Bastardos."

"Pasion de Amor" is ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Colombian drama series "Pasion de Gavilanes."

In the series, Cuenca, Falcon and Marco portray brothers who set out to avenge the death of their sister, by making the daughters of a rival family -- played by Arci Munoz, Ellen Adarna and Coleen Garcia -- fall in love with them.



Currently, Cuenca is part of the upcoming international series "Cattleya Killer," while Marco just starred in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which aired its finale last August 12.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

