Mariel Rodriguez has mini get together with Karla Estrada, Toni Gonzaga

MANILA – Mariel Rodriguez met up with her friends Toni Gonzaga and Karla Estrada on Tuesday night for some quality time together.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share their photo together while expressing how much fun she had with the two.

“Thaaaaaank you soo much for a wonderful evening,” she captioned their photos, tagging the two actresses.

All three stars were former hosts of various ABS-CBN shows.

Gonzaga was previously one of ABS-CBN’s prime talents, having hosted a number of its programs in the past.

On the other hand, Rodriguez, who is the wife of neophyte Senator Robin Padilla, used to be one of the hosts of “Pinoy Big Brother” and “It’s Showtime.”

Estrada, for her part, was one of the co-hosts the morning program “Magandang Buhay” until she officially bid farewell last July.

