LOOK: Maymay Entrata meets model Kaia Gerber

Maymay Entrata took to social media to share that she met American model and actress Kaia Gerber.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Entrata shared to her followers a photo of herself with the popular model at Disneyland in California.

"Bitin 'yung half day sa Disneyland, pero babalikan kita pangako! Ps. Bait ni Lord kahit bitin nakapag picture naman ako ni Ms. @kaiagerber !! Waaaaaah," she wrote.

Gerber is the daughter of supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford.

Entrata, along with other Star Magic artists AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Marlo Mortel, SAB, Lian Kyla, Janine Berdin, KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, went to Disneyland in California, during their recent concert tour in the United States.

