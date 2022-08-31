MANILA – After two seasons in the middle of a pandemic, the trending series “He’s Into Her” has come to a close.

And lead actor Donny Pangilinan has nothing but a grateful heart to everyone who supported them in the three-year journey of the ABS-CBN series that catapulted his love team with Belle Mariano to stardom.

Pangilinan thanked several people, most especially to their fans, in a lengthy Instagram post after the finale concert of “He’s Into Her” Season 2.

“The last 3 years have been special. What a journey this has been. Just to see you guys in person, the very people who have supported us since the cast reveal, is already more than we can ask for,” he said.

“You guys have turned ‘He’s Into Her’ into so much than just a show. It is something we will cherish forever.”

Pangilinan made mention of the show’s director Chad Vidanes, who guided them emotionally and mentally.

He also thanked the writer of the Wattpad series, Maxine Lat: “We would not be standing in this stage if not for you. Thank you, you are extremely gifted.”

The actor also showered love to their fans for sticking with him and Mariano all throughout their journey on “He’s Into Her.”

“To our supporters. Donny Fam, I miss and love you all. It was emotional seeing many of you there. To Belle’s supporters, thank you so much for being there for her through thick and thin,” Pangilinan continued.

“And to our Donbelle supporters, bubblies, DANG you guys are insane. Your efforts and support are always so overwhelming. Don’t know how to thank you enough. You never fail to surprise us. So happy we got to hear your shouts like that for the first time. This is a first of many with you.”

For Mariano, Pangilinan reminded his onscreen partner about her impact, citing the actress’ inspiring showbiz journey.

“You proved that with hard work, talent, and big big dreams, anything is possible. You’ve not just changed benison. You’ve changed and inspired many lives as well -- and this is only the beginning,” he said.

To cap his long post, Pangilinan penned a message to his character Deib in the series. According to the actor, it was a huge honor for him to portray the lead role.

“Thanks for never giving up on others, including yourself. For stepping up in moments when you could just walk away. It has truly been an honor portraying you,” he said. “I know it hasn’t been the easiest path so far, but bigger and better days are coming. You’ll get through this, and will come out better than ever. You always do.”

“He’s Into Her,” directed by Vidanes and based on the books by Lat, follows the story of Deib (Pangilinan) and Max (Mariano), once school rivals who become lovers.

Mariano and Pangilinan are preparing for their second movie as a love team, “An Inconvenient Love,” to be directed by Petersen Vargas.

RELATED VIDEO