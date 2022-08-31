MANILA -- Actress Ara Mina threw a surprise birthday party for her husband Dave Almarinez.

On her Instagram Stories, Mina shared snaps and clips taken from the surprise party, which was attended by their loved ones and friends, including Melissa Ricks, Maika Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Jan Marini and Gerard Pizzaras.



Screen grab: Instagram /Ara Mina Screen grab: Instagram /Ara Mina Screen grab: Instagram /Ara Mina Screen grab: Instagram /Ara Mina

In her birthday message, Mina told her husband: "Magse-second honeymoon tayo for our baby."

Mina and her husband had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary last June 30. Even then, Mina was already hintinh that she is ready to have a baby with Almarinez.

"I’m ready to give my gift this year. I love you my husband!" Mina wrote at the time.

Mina and Almarinez got married in Baguio last year, months after they got engaged.



