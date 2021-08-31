MANILA – Toni Gonzaga and Bianca Gonzalez have been the hosts of “Pinoy Big Brother” since its early seasons and they are coming back again for the 10th edition.

Since they have been around for a quite a while, they were asked during a virtual press conference on Monday if they would allow their own kids to join the reality show in the future if ever they tell them that they want to become housemates too.

“Ang hirap sagutin," Gonzaga admits. "Feeling ko kami ni Bianca pareho ang sagot namin. Kung kami ang masusunod, siyempre ayaw namin kasi -- ayaw namin.”

Gonzaga then went on to explain her answer, saying she is hesitant to let Seve join because she’s too familiar as to how the show works.

“Kasi na-try na namin. Alam namin na hindi lang siya physical challenge. It’s also a mental, emotional rollercoaster na pagdadaanan nila,” she said.

Nonetheless, Gonzaga said her role as a parent will always prevail and that is to love and support whatever Seve wants when he grows older.

“But ang feeling ko kasi ang mga magulang, ang role namin is to support and love our children unconditionally and we cannot impose on them, we cannot tell them what not to do and what to do. Kung ano 'yung desire ng puso nila kapag malaki na sila, kung doon papunta, siyempre lulunok ka na lang,” she said.

Gonzaga said her parents did the same for her when she told them she wanted to join show business.

“Hindi naman nila ako sinabihan ng ‘Hindi mo pwedeng gawin iyan. Hindi ka pwedeng mangarap ng ganyan.’ They just supported and loved me. Feeling ko kami ni Bianca, that’s our role sa aming mga anak, to love them and support them and of course expose them to different hobbies, sports and fields tapos sila na yung hahanap ng passion nila in life.”

Agreeing with Gonzaga, Gonzalez said: “Ang natutunan ko naman, ang tao, iba’t iba ng level ng gusto nilang i-share sa publiko. 'Yung iba sobrang private, 'yung iba naman bawat segundo ng araw nila shine-share nila. So I’m same with Toni.”

Dubbed the “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10,” it will feature three editions beginning with the celebrity edition, followed by the adults, and lastly the teens.

While it has yet to be revealed who are the celebrities who will be part of the show, the "PBB" team already announced the process for those who want to become housemates in the other two editions.

For the adults aged 20 to 40, auditions will run from September 1 to 30, while for the teens aged 15 to 19, auditions will be from December 1 to 31.

All they have to do is download the Kumu app, create an account and upload a one-minute clip introduce themselves and saying why they should be chosen as a housemate. They also have to use hashtag #PBBKumuAdults.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce when exactly the 10th season of PBB will begin.