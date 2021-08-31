MANILA – Actress Nadine Samonte took to social media to share how their little family celebrated the fifth birthday of her eldest child Heather.

On Instagram over the weekend, Samonte shared several photos of their family during the special occasion, which showed all four of them wearing matching outfits.

Heather also had a huge balloon set-up where she adorably posed as she smiled for the camera.

She also had an inflatable slide inside their house which she and her younger sibling got to enjoy.

Writing a heartfelt message for Heather, Samonte said: “To my beautiful Heather, Happy happy birthday my sweetheart. You are now 5 yrs old and all I can say is I’m sooooo proud of you.”

“Super sweet na ate, maalaga, super caring sa lahat ng tao and super bait talaga. I love you so much Heather. Mama will always have your back and let's enjoy your special day my love,” she added.

Early this month, Samonte asked her followers for prayers because Heather had a scheduled eye surgery.

Aside from Heather, Samonte and her husband have another child Titus and they are expecting their third baby together.