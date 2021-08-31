Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment's Twitter account.

MANILA — In the third episode of the series sequel “Love Beneath The Stars” on Monday, Luke (Keann Johnson) is torn to choose between his love for Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) and a basketball career as he faces new challenges.

"Love Beneath The Stars" is a six-episode series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” with new episodes every Monday available for free at iWantTFC.

In Monday's episode, Luke returns to Baby R (Iyah Minah) and seek for answers anew about his future with Dominic.

“Una, magpapatuloy ang inyong relasyon pero may kaakibat na hindi inaasahang problema pero ‘pag pangalawa naman ang pinili mo, matatapos ang inyong relasyon pero may kaakibat na success. Pag-ibig o success? ‘Yon ang dapat mong pagdesisyunan,” the fortune teller said.

Luke has a pep talk with his mother Tere, who assures her son that she accepts him no matter what his sexuality is as long as it makes him happy.

“Anak, wala naman sa akin kung sinong gusto mong mahalin. Ang importante napapasaya ka ng taong minamahal mo. Kung si Dominic ‘yon e 'di go pero kung siya ang rason kung bakit nalulungkot ka ngayon, diyan tayo magkakaproblema,” she said.

Despite being a single parent, Tere said she will do whatever it takes to raise him and finish his studies.

“Mahal kita, anak. Alam mo ‘yon, di ba? Then, dapat magtiwala ka sa akin. Magtiwala ka na kakayanin ko ang lahat para sa ’yo. Huwag mong isipin ‘yan scholarship mo kung ‘yan ang hahadlang sa kaligayahan mo,” she said.

“Pero seriously, anak. Ako pa rin ang magulang dito kaya hayaan mo na ako ang mag-isip para sa future mo … Hayaan mo ‘yun si Coach Mark kasi ako naniniwala ako na kukunin ka ng eskwelahan hindi dahil straight ka pero dahil magaling kang mag-basketball.”

After their conversation, Luke takes Dominic’s call and they make amends. For the first time, he finally introduces Dominic as his boyfriend.

