Actor Kiko Estrada shared a glimpse of romantic moments with his girlfriend Heaven Peralejo as they marked their third monthsary as a couple.

On Instagram, Estrada posted a series of photos with Peralejo in what appeared to be a night stroll as a couple.

“Queen & slim,” he said in the caption to which Peralejo replied: “Forever grateful for you.”

In a vlog of Ogie Diaz, Estrada revealed that he is in a relationship with Peralejo since May 30, 2021, just three months after his controversial breakup with Devon Seron.

Peralejo and Estrada went public with their romance by posting similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

“His,” Peralejo simply captioned a set of photos, including one where Estrada is seen kissing her forehead.

Estrada, who had been inactive for months on social media, revived his Instagram page with a post dedicated to his girlfriend.

Peralejo and Estrada were first rumored to have romantic ties in March.

At the time, Estrada’s former girlfriend, Seron, triggered speculation of a fresh breakup when she wiped all their photos together from her Instagram page.

