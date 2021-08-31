Ivana Alawi screams as she watches Joshua Garcia's video greeting. Alawi's YouTube channel

Now it can be toldL: Ivana Alawi has a huge crush on actor Joshua Garcia.

The popular vlogger was completely shocked when Garcia popped up on her screen while watching several video greetings for her second anniversary as a content creator on YouTube.

It was Ivana’s sister Mona who revealed that her "ate" has a crush on the actor.

“My message for you is to continue to inspire and entertain people because you're doing an excellent job,” Garcia told Alawi.

The actor even teased Ivana to follow him on Instagram to which the actress answered enthusiastically: “I follow you!”

Still in disbelief, Ivana asked Mona if she told the actor that she has a crush on him. “Nakakahiya ka minessage mo si Joshua Garcia ta's sinabi mong crush ko siya?”

Mona could not lie anymore and admitted that she indeed told Garcia when she messaged him for a video greeting.

“‘Hi Kuya Joshua, pwede po bang manghingi ng video greet kasi crush ka ng ate ko. Anniversary po ng YouTube niya,’” Mona said laughingly.

The vlogger went on to apologize to Garcia for her younger sister’s actions. “Pasensya na sa kapatid ko. 'Di ko alam saan niya nakuha ang confidence niya.”

Ivana was also surprised to see her girl crush Liza Soberano greeting her on her anniversary.

“I'm very proud of the woman that you are. I enjoy watching your videos. And I do wish one day we can collab may it be a YouTube video or a pictorial. Enjoy your special day,” Soberano said.

Alawi appeared to gush over Soberano’s request and answer affirmatively with a big smile on her face.

Other celebrities who sent their well-wishes for Alawi were singer Moira dela Torre, vlogger Mimiyuuuh, Marco Gumabao, Donnalyn Bartolome, and Bela Padilla.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo and Ivana’s supporters also congratulated her for her YouTube milestone.

Ivana joined a very small elite group of Filipino content creators who have breached the 10 million subscribers on YouTube. As of writing, Alawi’s YouTube channel nears 14 million subscribers.

