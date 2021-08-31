MANILA -- After the success of her comeback movie "Revirginized," screen veteran Sharon Cuneta is in the mood for making more films.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Cuneta, who recently returned to the country after an extended stay in the United States, said she is "restless and impatient" because she wants to shoot films.

"I JUST WANT TO MAKE MOVIE AFTER MOVIE AFTER MOVIE!!! I’m in movie mode now. I have my 'seasons.' Sometimes all I want to do is TV. Sometimes all I want to do is sing -- make new albums and do concerts," Cuneta wrote.

"Now I am in my movie season and I CANNOT WAIT TO FILM BECAUSE NOT DOING SO IS DRIVING ME UP THE WALLS!!! Kahit ako na mag-produce!"



Dubbed as the country's "Megastar," Cuneta is celebrating her 40th anniversary in the entertainment industry. She recently returned to acting in Darryl Yap's "Revirgined," which is still available on Vivamax.

She previously said she is open to do a sequel of "Revirgnized, her first project with her former mother studio, Viva Films, after 18 years.

Aside from Cuneta, the movie also features Marco Gumabao as her leading man, and Rosanna Roces, who plays a pivotal role in the shift of her character.