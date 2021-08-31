After nearly a year of teasing his fans, rap superstar Drake finally confirmed the release of his highly-awaited album “Certified Lover Boy.”

On Monday, the singer-songwriter announced on his Instagram account that his forthcoming sixth full-length studio album will be out on Friday, September 3.

Initially set to drop in January, the launch was delayed due to his knee injury, which required surgery.

While “Certified Lover Boy” will mark the multi-awarded artist’s first official studio album since “Scorpion” in 2018, he released several projects in between such as his 2019 compilation “Care Package,” 2020 mixtape “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” and EP “Scary Hours 2.”

The rapper also dropped his single “Toosie Slide” amid the pandemic and was featured in several tracks such as Lil Wayne’s “B.B King Freestyle,” Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green,” and DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR.”

Earlier this year Drake was honored at the Billboard Music Awards as the Artist of the decade.

To date, the hitmaker has tallied 9 leaders on the Billboard 200 and 8 No. 1 songs on the Hot 100.