BTS' Suga flexes his versatility as a producer with the release of the full version of reimagined 'Over The Horizon'

BTS member Suga proved he is a world-class artist on and off the stage with his take on Samsung Galaxy's iconic theme "Over the Horizon."

On Monday, the rapper, who was tapped by the tech titan to rework their decade-old ringtone as part of the pop act's global campaign with the brand, uploaded the full version of the song on their YouTube channel and SoundCloud page.

Compared to the initial release Samsung debuted during “Unpacked 2021,” the newly dropped track is 3-minutes long and features Suga’s signature rap stylings in the short rhythmic verse at the beginning and end of the tune.

Suga, an acclaimed producer and songwriter behind many of BTS' hits as well as those of other artists like IU, Epik High, and Suran, was able to showcase his versatility at creating a record beyond pop, R&B, and hip-hop, the usual genres of BTS and his solo alter ego, Agust D with “Over the Horizon.”

While he is among the top 10 most credited idols by Korea Music Copyright Association, prior to the campaign, Suga has not yet had a hand at producing an instrumental title.

Suga, however, shared he had been always drawn to instrumentals from a young age and had long dreamt of creating one.

"The first sketch didn't take long. Everyone loved what I did with the song... the whole process was incredible," he recalled.

"I was really excited when they asked me to do the project, I started off feeling it was meant to be," he added.

Suga reinterpreted the iconic piece by keeping the melody largely the same “for it to resonate with a broader audience,” and layered it with a climactic yet nostalgic sound by adding inventive nuances, like the string solo and guitar, to make the track "more dramatic” and “to give it full grandeur."

"I always liked 'Over The Horizon,' I also heard different versions by various artists. Everyone knows that it's the Galaxy theme song just by its melody," he said.

According to the rapper, he aimed for his symphonic piece to motivate listeners to push forward and to inspire them to "go beyond [their] limits,” a timely message, amid the raging global pandemic.

“No one knows what will unfold, but our dreams make us go farther than ever,” he said.

“I hope that you will feel your heart open up.”