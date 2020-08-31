WATCH: BTS takes VMA stage to perform 'Dynamite'

The South Korean boy band BTS delighted their fans all over the world as they performed “Dynamite” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning in Manila).

This came 10 days after the song and its music video made a splash for having the biggest premiere in YouTube history.

The disco track is BTS’ first single off their much-anticipated new album, expected to be released later this year. It features upbeat, positive lyrics, and is BTS's first fully English song.

Watch the group's first-ever performance at the VMA's virtual stage in the video below.