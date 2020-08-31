LOOK: Andi Eigenmann shows baby bump in new photos

MANILA – New photos of Andi Eigenmann surfaced online just hours after she announced her third pregnancy.

On Instagram, Nice Print shared several glam pictures of the actress in what appears to be an early maternity shoot.

Wearing a white top and a pair of jeans, Eigenmann looked gorgeous while posing for the cameras.

Eigenmann herself, as well as her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, shared new photos depicting the actress’ growing belly.

“It’s finally out! Happy to announce that we’re expecting another little member of the #happyislafam due in 2021,” Eigenmann wrote.

“Another blessing coming in 2021.. I love you so much mahal ko,” Alipayo said.

Eigenmann revealed that she is pregnant again through a vlog which she posted on YouTube on Sunday.

Addressing Alipayo in the video, she said: “We can’t wait to go back there and be complete again soon with you, me, Ellie, Lilo and our newest happy islander on the way. I am so happy to be building this family with you and I hope you consider this an amazing gift for you on your birthday.”

Lilo is Eigenmann and Alipayo’s first child, while Ellie is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.