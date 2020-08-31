‘Indeed a big surprise’: Nadine Lustre, James Reid in intimate birthday gathering for actor’s mother

MANILA — Following their controversial breakup, it appears James Reid and Nadine Lustre remain a part of each other’s personal life, going by a photo of the former couple that went viral over the weekend.

On Facebook, Reid’s mother, Ella MacDonald, shared photos of her birthday celebration last Friday.

One selfie showed MacDonald with Reid, Lustre, and the actor’s sister, Chanty, all wearing face masks as they posed together.

“Thank you Nadz for the cake and James also for the flower,” MacDonald wrote. “It was indeed a big surprise for me.”

To fans of “JaDine,” the update from MacDonald was the latest indication of the continuing close ties of Reid and Lustre, after they announced their breakup in January.

After their separation, Reid and Lustre remained co-workers, with the latter putting together an album under her former boyfriend’s record label.

Speculation surrounding their relationship have been swirling for months. Notably, in May, an Instagram post from Lustre showing a throwback photo of her with Reid prompted fresh rumors. Its caption, a sapling emoji, even had some fans convinced it was a sign of new start.