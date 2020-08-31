Home  >  Entertainment

Chariz Solomon is expecting her third child

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 11:54 AM

MANILA -- Comedienne Chariz Solomon is expecting her third child, she announced on social media.

On Instagram, Salomon posted photos showing her baby bump and her two children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on

She also posted a snap from their DIY maternity shoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on

The comedienne is the sister of former "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" housemates, twin brothers Fourth and Fifth Pagotan.

Read More:  Chariz Solomon   celebrity pregnancy  