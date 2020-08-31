Home > Entertainment Chariz Solomon is expecting her third child ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2020 11:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA -- Comedienne Chariz Solomon is expecting her third child, she announced on social media. On Instagram, Salomon posted photos showing her baby bump and her two children. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on Aug 21, 2020 at 9:07am PDT She also posted a snap from their DIY maternity shoot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on Aug 26, 2020 at 11:43pm PDT The comedienne is the sister of former "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" housemates, twin brothers Fourth and Fifth Pagotan. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Chariz Solomon, celebrity pregnancy Read More: Chariz Solomon celebrity pregnancy /business/08/31/20/huawei-exits-australia-sponsorship-deal-over-negative-business-environment/news/08/31/20/philippines-looking-at-month-long-community-quarantine-schemes/overseas/08/31/20/a-quick-virus-test-sure-if-you-can-afford-it/news/08/31/20/lacson-backs-passage-of-designated-survivor-law/video/news/08/31/20/lagundi-vs-covid-19-clinical-trial-results-out-in-2-months-dost