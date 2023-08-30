MANILA – “Complicated.”

This was how actress KC Concepcion described her current relationship with her stepfather Kiko Pangilinan and half-sister Frankie Pangilinan.

In an interview with Cristy Fermin, Concepcion set the record straight after making headlines for unfollowing her family members on Instagram.

“Mahal na mahal ko naman po 'yung families ko, pero meron at meron pa rin pong complications kapag ganun 'yung family, pero I am very grateful pa rin po,” Concepcion stressed.

“Hindi naman po masama na may time na mayroon kayong ina-unfollow or mayroon kayong ipa-follow. Mahirap lang po talaga kapag showbiz 'yung family, talagang lahat pinupuna. I think 'yung sa akin, like I said, may mga complicated talaga pagdating sa blended family, mayroon din po talagang 'di perfect.”

Concepcion declined to elaborate her explanation further but added that she wanted to have peace of mind.

“Ang gusto ko lang maging light, masaya. Ayoko ng maraming drama. 'Yung forgiveness kasi sa family, important din 'yun siguro para maging okay 'yung takbo ng relationship ng lahat, and sometimes, mas gusto kong piliin 'yung peace of mind ko,” she continued.

Despite the current status of their relationship, Concepcion reiterated that she loves her brothers and sisters.

“I just think na may mga moments na wala na akong control, mas gugustuhin ko pong i-keep ang aking peace of mind kasi po 30s na rin po ako, 'di na po ako bata. So, may mga panahon din po na parang isipin ko muna 'yung mental health ko, kung ano 'yung makakabuti sa peace of mind ko kahit ano pa 'yan, mas uunahin ko po muna 'yun,” she added.

Concepcion is the daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion. She has siblings with Cuneta’s second family with Pangilinan: Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.

The actress returned to the Philippines just recently to promote “Asian Persuasion” directed by Tony and Grammy winner Jhett Tolentino.

“Asian Persuasion” follows the story of a down-on-his-luck chef, Mickey de Los Santos (Dante Basco), who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife, Avery Chua (Concepcion), by setting her up with a fake internet dating profile in an attempt to find her a suitor to re-marry in order to avoid his substantial alimony obligations.

With the help of his trusted wingman, Mickey gets off to a hot start until he realizes he wants a second chance with Avery. He, however, might be too late.

RELATED VIDEO