Why Anne Curtis took a leave from ‘It’s Showtime’

MANILA -- Regular viewers of the Kapamilya noontime show "It’s Showtime" may have noticed that host Anne Curtis has been absent on the show for two weeks now.

During the Vogue Philippines anniversary gala, ABS-CBN News caught up with Curtis, who shared the reason for her absence from the noontime program.

"I’m working on something special with Direk Erik Matti, so that’s why I haven't been on 'Showtime.' I know people have been asking nasaan ka, but I have been preparing and training for a special project with Erik Matti," she said.

According to Curtis, she recently stayed in a military camp for two days and got a glimpse of the intense military training Filipino soldiers go through.

"Very challenging, of course, physically and mentally. But it was great to really immerse and get the feeling on what I have to prepare, physically and mentally, for the role that I am set to do," she said.

She added: "We stayed there two days and overnight. We woke up early, we did the obstacles early in the morning. We ran with them. Ang ating mga sir and ma'am, hello sa inyo, maraming salamat ulit sa patience ninyo."

In a carousel of photos posted on her Instagram account, Curtis shared snaps of her training together with Matti and soldiers from the 201st Infantry Kabalikat Brigade.

"It’s very difficult. It’s a lot of dedication. Sabi ko nga, the very next day was Araw ng mga Bayani so it was just so apt to do a snappy salute 'coz they are our modern-day heroes," she said.

As to when she will return to ‘It’s Showtime," Curtis said: "Malapit na. As soon as wala na akong training, babalik agad ako sa 'Showtime.' Hinahanap na nga ako."

Curtis was mum whether the Matti-led project will be a film or a series for TV or a streaming platform. However, she said it will be released next year.