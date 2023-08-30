K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Twitter/TXT_bighit

After wrapping up a world tour, South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is returning to the music scene in October with its third album.

Label Big Hit Music announced late Tuesday via its social media pages that the five-member group would drop the album titled "The Name Chapter: Freefall" on October 13.

The announcement came with a 24-second teaser video showing the group's "X" logo falling in animated strokes of blue and white.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, Big Hit said preorders for the album starts on Wednesday.

"We look forward to the love and support from MOAs," it said, referring to the group's fan base.

The announcement sparked excitement among fans, with #TXT_IS_COMING_BACK and #TXTOBER_IS_BACK landing on the list of Philippine trends in X.

The upcoming record marks TXT's third Korean album following "The Dream Chapter: Magic" (2019) and "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" (2021). It's their fifth album overall, with the inclusion of the two Japanese albums "Still Dreaming" (2021) and "Sweet" (2023).

Earlier this month, the group composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Huening Kai wrapped up its second world tour "Act: Sweet Mirage" with a one-night show at the Philippine Arena.

