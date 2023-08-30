MANILA -- Former "Dream Maker" contestant Prince Keino has released his debut single "Indak."

The track is now available on various streaming platforms while its lyrics video is on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Indak" was composed by Benzon Cojak who is also the producer with Rams David.

The pop-rap track encourages listeners to dance their problems away.

On Instagram, the young recording artist promoted his single to his followers.

Keino was part of the top 16 of "Dream Maker: The Search for the Next Global Pop Group," which ended last February.