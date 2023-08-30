Home  >  Entertainment

Ex-'Dream Maker' hopeful Prince Keino drops debut single

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:35 AM

MANILA -- Former "Dream Maker" contestant Prince Keino has released his debut single "Indak."

The track is now available on various streaming platforms while its lyrics video is on the official YouTube channel of Star Music. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Indak" was composed by Benzon Cojak who is also the producer with Rams David. 

The pop-rap track encourages listeners to dance their problems away. 

On Instagram, the young recording artist promoted his single to his followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prince Keino (@princekeino_)

Keino was part of the top 16 of "Dream Maker: The Search for the Next Global Pop Group," which ended last February.

Read More:  Dream Maker   Prince Keino   Star Music   Indak  