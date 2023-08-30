Photos from Kris Bernal's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Kris Bernal has given birth to her first child with husband Perry Choi.

Bernal took to Instagram to share the good news to her fans and friends, albeit 15 days after giving birth to her baby girl Hailee Lucca.

“15 days with our #LittleSunshine, @haileelucca! And, it has been the most magical days of our lives. After the longest pregnancy and hardest labor, I would do it over so many times to meet my #LittleSunshine,” she wrote in the caption.

Bernal embraced motherhood, calling it the most rewarding thing that happened in her life.

“The bond between a mother and child is one of the strongest in existence. I’m so in love!! It is a kind of love that is never understood until it happens to you. My heart is so full and becoming a mother is the most rewarding and beautiful thing in my life,” she said.

According to their baby’s Instagram account, the name Hailee Lucca was inspired by the word "Hallelujah" which means "praise the Lord."

The second name Lucca, on the other hand, is from NBA player Luka Doncic.

“Mom would play this song on repeat to soothe me to sleep inside her womb. I am a manifestation of God's divine love, and they are forever thankful for my precious life. Additionally, mama had an excessive fondness to NBA player, Luka Doncic, throughout her entire pregnancy,” the caption stated.

Bernal and Choi tied the knot in a church wedding in September 2021.