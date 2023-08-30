K-pop group Dreamcatcher during its ‘Under the Moonlight’ concert at the New Frontier Theater, August 28, 2023. Photo: Twitter/hf_dreamcatcher

MANILA — During the encore for Dreamcatcher’s recent concert, the girls ran back to the stage, hyping up with the crowd with “New Days.” Staff members then brought out standees of the K-pop stars’ baby photos while the audience unveiled a banner bearing the song’s uplifting lyrics — surprises prepared by local fans that elicited tears from main vocalist Siyeon.

After the song, the crowd chanted “gwaenchana” and “uljima” (Korean for “that’s okay” and “don’t cry,” respectively) as her bandmates surrounded the visibly touched Siyeon to comfort her.

“I feel like I’m gonna end up crying [again] if I say something,” the red-haired singer later said through an interpreter when asked for her closing remarks. “I’m really sorry that we came back here late, but [I’m] seeing you guys have so much fun.”

Concerts can serve as an emotional release both for an artist and their fans. And such was the case for Dreamcatcher’s “Under the Moonlight” show, which marked the seven-member team’s first gig in the Philippines after over four years.

“I think you guys really made it up and released your stress [after] waiting for us for such a long time,” SuA told fans, collectively called InSomnia, present at the New Frontier Theater.

For two hours, fans jumped, bobbed their heads, sang along and raised scepter-like light sticks as the charismatic girls of Dreamcatcher — which also includes JiU, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon — brought the house down with their songs largely anchored on rock music, accompanied by powerful dance moves.

[#드림캐쳐] 기대 가득 안고 온 마닐라에서의 공연 너무 즐거웠어요!! 오랜만에 좋은 에너지 같이 나눠서 행복했고 친절한 마닐라에 감동 또 봐용❤️#Dreamcatcher #MANILA#DreamcatcherInMNL pic.twitter.com/EcyoMdCXiM — 드림캐쳐 Dreamcatcher (@hf_dreamcatcher) August 28, 2023

The septet treated Filipino InSomnias to a setlist of 18 songs, mostly plucked from the albums and extended plays that the group put out after its last Manila show in March 2019. They include the concert openers “Vision” and “Maison,” hard-hitting singles that both call for climate action.

The girls also fielded “Scream” that features jabs of orchestral synths, “Boca” that’s infused with moombahton, “BEcause” that tackles obsessive love with an eerie yet whimsical sound, and latest single “BONVOYAGE” with its tasteful contrast of gentle acoustic verses and an explosive chorus.

In “Airplane,” the members gave off a brighter atmosphere as they spread out on the stage to closely interact with the crowd, while “Propose” had them switching between casually singing behind mic stands and executing sleek choreography.

For the show’s more relaxed moment, the girls sat down on stools and serenaded the crowd with “To. You” while SuA led the fans in playfully waving their light sticks. This was followed by “Jazz Bar,” which saw some of the members busting out slightly sultry moves to the laidback track.

The group cranked up the volume once again with songs like “Demian,” “Mayday” and “Wake Up.”

SuA also belatedly celebrated her 29th birthday during the concert, receiving a cake while onstage. “I wanna be rich. I wish that InSomnias can also be rich,” she said about her birthday wish.

By the end of the concert, produced by Random Minds Inc., it was apparent that the girls enjoyed the show just as much as their fans, so much so that Yoohyeon even lost her voice.

“Even if we lose our voices, we believe InSomnias will sing for us,” SuA said. “You guys are really the best, even with small events like this.”

"It's been a while since we came back to the Philippines. I know you guys were waiting for us for such a long time and it's really great to see you again," said JiU, the group’s leader.

“I heard there's a typhoon so thank you guys for coming here despite the bad weather,” she told fans.

“It’s not the last time [we’ll see each other], right? We will make sure to see you guys more often,” Siyeon added.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

