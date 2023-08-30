Jay R, wife Mica venture into film production

Jay R and wife Mica Javier. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- The King of R&B Jay R and his wife Mica Javier revealed their latest project — a movie that provides a deeper glimpse into the world of an artist in the music industry.

Exploring film production, Jay R noted that there are stories in the industry that need to be told. With the help of his wife and co-producers, the movie stars Nyoy Volante, Gian Magdangal, Rachel Alejandro, and Javier herself as the lead actress.

“A lot of these stories in real life ay nangyayari talaga. We’re really excited but also scared kasi we’re talking about powerful people here. But huwag silang maging defensive kasi hindi naman ‘yung pangalan nila ang ginamit namin,” Jay R told ABS-CBN News.

He added: “We’re also pushing the Philippine narrative. There are other interesting stories. Don’t be afraid to tell these stories kasi there’s audience waiting talaga.”

The singer also produced the entire soundtrack for the film.

“We’re planning to submit it sa film festivals, shop it, and take it on tour. Very heavily music-based ‘yung movie and we’re gonna go around US and Canada touring it para at least kapag isha-shop na namin sa platforms, makikita nila na mayroon nang buzz ‘yung movie,” he said.

As a producer, Javier said, “We produced a feature film and we decided to tackle one of the hardest topics dito sa industriya. It’s about the darker side of the music industry in the Philippines. Alam naman natin na maraming struggling artists and songwriters na [nahihirapan] gumawa ng hit at makapasok sa industriya even though they are very talented. Mahirap talaga siya i-navigate so we wanted to shed light on that process and the stories that we’ve heard from our peers and certain stories na sa amin mismo nangyari. Para mabigyan din ng ilaw ‘yung ganung reality."

She continued: “It’s good to have the hard conversations kasi kung lagi siyang nakatago, wala tayong magagawang pagbabago or to help the younger generation to know better when they want to penetrate the industry too.”

The couple also wants to penetrate the global market by telling Filipino stories and showcasing Filipino talents.

Their movie project will have a special release here in the Philippines.

Jay R and his music

Jay R was also asked during the intimate interview in Quezon City about his 20 years in the music industry and his thoughts on new artists.

“I would definitely say it’s a rollercoaster. It’s a rollercoaster of good and bad. I learned so much from the past. There was a lot of bad. This industry is very cutthroat. There’s a lot of people that really want to step on your toes and they wanna be ahead of you and they wanna be better than you and all of that. I welcome it kasi it makes me strong,” the OPM artist said.

His advice to young artists: “It’s fun to have a competition pero don’t think that you have to step over somebody kasi you have your own lane and you’re original. You can do your own thing. There’s enough for all of us. Make sure you stay positive and don’t dwell on the negativity.”

Jay R continues his advocacy for OPM with his new single “Blessed” from his 20th anniversary album, which will be out before his concert with Kyla.

“I really wanna be an advocate of making original music and ever since for years now I’ve had that slogan under HomeWorkz (Jay R’s music production) ‘Original Music Only.’ I can say that I’m very proud that I’ve been always an advocate for it,” he said.

