'Fun and very happy': Arjo Atayde enjoys married life

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A month after he tied the knot with Maine Mendoza, actor-politician Arjo Atayde said he is enjoying married life.

"It's very fun and very happy. I don't know how to explain it. But few adjustments here and there. I don't know how to explain it. I am just happy. I am just really happy," Atayde said on Wednesday's episode of "Magandang Buhay."

Asked of how it feels waking up beside his wife, Atayde said: "I am very happy. I am very, very happy to see her to actually wake up every morning to the person you love the most."

"It's very much surreal at some point, of course we are new. Sabi nga nila, mag-iiba 'yan. I mean that's the comment of older people. They will always say 'it would be different' but to me it doesn't like it could. I don't know, I'm just happy. I really can't explain, I am trying to find the right words to say but I'm very happy," he added.

Meanwhile, Atayde's mother Sylvia Samchez admitted she misses her son.

"Para sa isang nanay na katulad ko, hinahanap ko sila. ... Ngayon parang wala na 'yung si Arjo, si Ria wala rin, so nagsesentimyento ako. Actually nagsesentimyento ako until now pero pinipilit kong labanan kasi alam ko na nasa magandang kalagayan ang anak ko. Married siya at saka nadagdagan ako ng isang anak. Pero hindi pa rin maiiwasan 'yung wala na 'yung anak ko,'" Sanchez said.

"Tapos nakatulong sa akin 'yung sinabi sa akin ng asawa ko na kailangan mong mag-let go kasi ang mga bata. ... darating 'yung time na mawawala sila sa atin but it doesn't mean na mawawala sila talaga, iiwanan tayo. Nandiyan, every Sunday magkikita tayo. Pero at the end of the day tayong mag-asawa ang magkasama, hanggang pagtanda. Ang mga anak natin ay gagawa na 'yan ng sari-sariling buhay," she added.

Mendoza and Atayde tied the knot in Baguio City last July 28.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC