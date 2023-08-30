Dolly de Leon hopes to work with Jodi Sta. Maria

MANILA -- Golden Globes nominee Dolly de Leon hopes to do a movie with Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria in the future.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Alam mo kanina lang na-meet ko si Sir Carlo Katigbak and he asked me the same question. Yes, exact same question. At ang sagot ko roon ay si Jodi Sta. Maria talaga, gusto ko siya makatrabaho," de Leon shared during the recent media conference for Star Cinema's movie "A Very Good Girl."

"Gusto ko siya makatrabaho. Never ko po siyang nakakatrabaho. I am also a fan of hers," De Leon added.

De Leon also said that aside from Sta. Maria, she would also like to work with Vilma Santos and Jericho Rosales.

"Kasi never ko pa rin siya nakakatrabaho (si Jericho) so I would love to work with him," De Leon said.

"A Very Good Girl," De Leon's movie with Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo, will hit cinemas nationwide starting September 27.



Related video: