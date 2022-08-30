WATCH: Johnny Depp appears in VMAs 2022 as MTV Moonman

Controversial American actor Johnny Depp made a surprise cameo in the 2022 Video Music Awards as the MTV Moonman.

In an Instagram post, Depp shared his cameo, in which he seemed floating in the air with his face in an astronaut suit.

"You know what? I needed the work," the 59-year-old actor said of his appearance which surprised the audience.

A jubilant Depp earlier said the US jury "gave me my life back" by overwhelmingly taking his side in a bitter defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard over mutual allegations of domestic abuse.

The jury, after a six-week trial, found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Depp, who lost a libel case against The Sun tabloid in London in 2020 for calling him a "wife-beater," celebrated the split verdict in the case as a victory, while Heard said she was "heartbroken."

—with reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: