Nisha, Misha share most valuable lesson they learned on 'Idol PH'

MANILA – Misha de Leon and Nisha Bedana, the latest contestants who got eliminated from “Idol Philippines,” shared the most important lesson they learned throughout their journey in the competition.

In an interview with Teleradyo’s “Sakto” Tuesday morning, the two agreed that their most valuable takeaway from the show was the relationships they built with their fellow hopefuls.

“Ang natutunan ko po sa competition, very personal po talaga. Friendship, kung paano makisama at kung paano magmahal sa kanila ng sincere at humarap sa tao na talagang pure. 'Yung love talaga na ipapakita mo lang kung sino ka talaga,” said Bedana.

De Leon agreed, adding that they also learned the importance of knowing how to get along with the people they work with.

“Like Ate Nisha, 'yung natutunan ko sa ‘Idol,’ 'yung pakikisama talaga. Doon ko na-realize na talagang dapat matuto tayong makisama sa mga taong nakakatrabaho natin,” she said.

Although they were both eliminated, Bedana and de Leon are both happy with what they have achieved as part of the Top 10.

When asked what they want to tell their supporters who were deeply affected by the voting results, Bedana said: “Maraming maraming salamat una sa lahat. Ito 'yung araw or 'yung time na hindi ko makakalimutan talaga. Tumatak talaga siya sa puso ko, feeling ko naging special ako sa inyo sobra. Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa inyo.”

They also called on their followers to keep supporting the remaining contestants of the show.

“Sana masuportahan niyo pa rin po ang Top 8 kasi sobrang deserving silang lahat. Matapos man po itong show na ‘Idol Philippines,’ sana nandoon pa rin kayo to support us. Grabe yung bond namin at alam ko kung gaano kami naghirap para sa spots na yun,” she said.

Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, Ryssi Avila, and Trisha Gomez are moving forward to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

