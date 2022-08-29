‘Star Circle Quest’ finalists reunite at the wedding of Raphael Martinez. Instagram: @joross_gamboa

MANILA — Former “Star Circle Quest” finalists, including Joross Gamboa and Jason Abalos, recently got to reunite during one of their batch mate’s wedding ceremony.

Former actor Raphael Martinez, who finished in the top 10 of the 2004 talent search, married his partner Lovely on Sunday.

The event gathered Martinez’s fellow graduates from “Star Circle Quest.” Aside from Gamboa and Abalos, also in attendance were Melissa Ricks and Joseph Bitangcol.

Actress-politician Lani Mercado, who was their fellow cast member in the youth-oriented series “SCQ Reload,” graced the event, too. She was accompanied by her husband, Sen. Bong Revilla.

Other celebrity guests included Herbert Bautista, Randy Santiago, and Gab Lagman.

Sharing photos of the wedding on Instagram, Gamboa waxed sentimental about how many of his batch mates are now married, including himself.

“Ang saya din dahil nagka mini-reunion pa tayong SCQ kasama ang ating mommy sa SCQ Reload,” he said, referring to Mercado. “Nakakatuwang isipin na lahat isa isa ng kinakasal.”

Gamboa mentioned that Abalos is next in line to settle down, following the latter’s engagement with beauty queen Vickie Rushton.