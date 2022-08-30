Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Moira dela Torre featured on Times Square billboard

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2022 11:30 AM

Hitmaker Moira dela Torre was shown on the massive digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square as one of the artists of Spotify’s Equal campaign, which puts the spotlight on women creators on the platform from around the world.

"Unreal... we made it to Times Square. I love you @spotify" she wrote on Instagram.

Just last month, Dela Torre released her newest single "Babalik Sa 'yo."

Currently, Dela Torre is one of the four judges of "Idol Philippines."

