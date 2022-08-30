Hitmaker Moira dela Torre was shown on the massive digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square as one of the artists of Spotify’s Equal campaign, which puts the spotlight on women creators on the platform from around the world.

In a social media post over the weekend, Dela Torre shared the photo of the billboard.

"Unreal... we made it to Times Square. I love you @spotify" she wrote on Instagram.

Just last month, Dela Torre released her newest single "Babalik Sa 'yo."

Currently, Dela Torre is one of the four judges of "Idol Philippines."

