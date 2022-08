Sophia Andrea, the only daughter of comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas, has married her fiancé Vince Bautista.

The civil wedding ceremony was held in Los Angeles on August 29.

Present at the event were Delas Alas and Sophia's father, veteran singer singer Miguel Vera.

Clips and photos from the wedding were shared by Sophia on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Delas Alas's son Sancho congratulated his sister.

