MANILA – One of the friends of Kris Aquino assured the public that they need not worry too much about the former Kapamilya host despite being diagnosed with autoimmune diseases which she has been battling for years now.

On Facebook, Dindo Balares shared that he still keeps in touch with Aquino, adding that they were just exchanging messages recently.

“Para isahang sagot na lang po sa maraming nangungumusta tungkol kay Krisy through PM. May mga nagtatanong din kung kumukontak pa ba siya sa akin. Yes po, kahapon at kanina lang magka-chat kami,” he said.

“Huwag po masyadong mag-alala ang mga nagmamahal kay Kris, masarap at masaya pa rin siyang kausap. Sa katunayan, ang isa sa messages niya: ‘kuya dindo antok na ko - pero SUPER comedy talaga kami ni Ate!’” he added.

Aquino was supposedly referring to her eldest sister Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, who was recently quoted about the health condition of the actress-host.

To end his post, Balares asked everyone to continue praying for Aquino for her continued healing.

“Let's continue praying na gumaling na si Krisy. Maraming-maraming salamat! Maraming-maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal.”

Aquino is currently in the United States where she’s undergoing treatments.

