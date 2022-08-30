MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for the song "Life's A Beach" of Jeremy Glinoga or Jeremy G and indie pop band Nameless Kids.

The almost four-minute video, which is directed by Karlo Calingao, is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

On Instagram, Jeremy G also promoted the music video to all his fans and followers.

"Life's A Beach" is composed by Glinoga, Jonathan Manalo and Roque "Rox" Santos, while Kyle Perry wrote the rap lyrics of the track, which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

It was produced by Nhiko Sabiniano, Nameless Kids and Manalo, and released under Star Pop.

"Life's A Beach" is the theme song of iWantTFC original series "Beach Bros."

Jeremy G, a former "The Voice Teens" finalist, is currently part of the musical series "Lyric and Beat,” where he stars alongside other young Kapamilya talents like Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Sheena Belarmino, and many more.

