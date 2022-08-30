MANILA — “Idol Philippines” judge Chito Miranda clarified Tuesday his earlier remark of being “devastated” after the elimination Misha De Leon and Nisha Bedaña, in relation to the mechanics of combining votes and judges’ scores in the singing competition.

May gusto lang ako i-clarify.



We weren't devastated because of those who made it sa Top 8.



They deserve their spot...regardless kung trip mo sila o hindi.🤟🏼😎 pic.twitter.com/XSY8DYIYkQ — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) August 30, 2022

De Leon and Bedaña fell short of making it to the top 8 in the August 29 episode of the ABS-CBN program.

After the announcement of the results, Miranda said: “We are devastated. We are devastated pero we can only do so much as judges pero iba pa rin talaga ‘yung voting. Wala akong masabi.”

Miranda reiterated that statement in a tweet shortly after the episode aired, writing: “Sasabihin ko ulit: Devastated. As judges, we could only do so much. Nagkakatalo talaga sa votes. Please, please, please vote for your chickens.”

On Tuesday, Miranda explained that his sentiment was specifically pertaining to the lack of votes that came in for De Leon and Bedaña, not the contestants who made it the final 8.

He drew a comparison between the turn-out of votes for those who stayed on and those who had to go home, to point out that supporters have an active role in making their bets advance in the competition.

“May gusto lang ako i-clarify. We weren't devastated because of those who made it sa Top 8. They deserve their spot... regardless kung trip mo sila o hindi. They worked sooo hard to get there. They got the scores that they needed from the judges, and the support and votes from their supporters. Nag-effort 'yung mga fans nila para bumoto.

“Sila 'yung tipo ng mga fans na willing gumastos para bumili ng tickets sa mga shows, sila 'yung tipo ng mga fans na pipila para makabili ng CD, and sila 'yung mga tipo ng supporters na maglo-log in sa isang website para makaboto sa MYX upang manalo 'yung music video ng mga idol nila. Tulad ng pag-support ng mga fans ni Sarah Geronimo. Nagagalit ba kayo sa kanila if they support their idol, while you don't actively support yours?” he wrote.

Miranda then addressed some comments from disappointed viewers urging the program to remove or lessen the voting component of the show, such that only judges’ can determine the fate of the finalists.

“The format and mechanics used on 'Idol Philippines' is dictated by the 'American Idol' franchise, and sinusunod lamang ng 'Idol Philippines' ang patakaran nila... and that includes online voting. They need to consider, include, and add into the equation 'yung overall tenacity ng supporters when it comes to supporting their bets. And that counts for a large percentage of their total score.

“Dun ako na-upset: sa fact na wala masyadong nag-effort mag-vote para kay Misha and Nisha... because I felt they deserved more from their supporters,” Miranda said.

The Parokya ni Edgar frontman concluded by urging viewers of “Idol Philippines” to cast their vote for the singers they hope will clinch the title.

This is how the hopefuls were during the break, just before the announcement of the top 8.



They all gathered in a tight circle, and said a little prayer.



You could feel the sincerity that they were all rooting for each other.



This is how beautiful the experience is.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kn7N5zjXHc — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) August 30, 2022

“Instead of complaining, and asking 'Idol Philippines' to change, and go against the format dictated by the 'American Idol' franchise, maybe it would be easier to simply make an effort to vote... just like what the others did for those they chose to support.

“Kung nagawa nila, magagawa n'yo din... kung gusto n'yo,” he said.

“Idol Philippines” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.; and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

