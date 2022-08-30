Hwang In Youp returning to Manila in September

Photo from Ovation Productions' official Twitter account

MANILA — Filipino fans who missed Hwang In Youp's visit to the country last June now have another opportunity to see the South Korean actor.

Hwang, 31, is set to hold another fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 24, Ovation Productions said in a recent statement.

Tickets for the event went on sale beginning Aug. 22 via TicketNet outlets and its website, said Ovation Productions.

In June, Hwang met his Filipino fans through an event mounted by organized by cosmetics brand BYS Philippines, which the actor endorses.

Hwang lived and studied in Davao City prior to working as a model and actor in South Korea. He is best known for his role in the 2020 drama "True Beauty," starring alongside Cha Eunwoo and Moon Gayoung.

Earlier this year, Hwang landed lead roles in the Netflix musical show "The Sound of Magic" and legal drama "Why Her."

RELATED VIDEO