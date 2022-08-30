MANILA – Sunshine Cruz took to social media to share how she feels about reuniting with Cesar Montano to celebrate the 18th birthday of their daughter Sam.

“In God’s perfect time always,” she simple described the moment while sharing photos from the even on her Instagram page.

“It was a fun filled and memorable night for the family. Hope you enjoyed your celebration anak as much as we did. We love you very much. Happy 18th to our princess,” Cruz said in a separate post.

During Sam’s grand debut party, Cruz and Montano crossed paths, much to the delight of netizens.

The former couple posed for a complete family picture with their three daughters, a rare sight since their marriage ended.

Cruz's and Montano’s current partners, Macky Mathay and Kath Angeles, respectively, were also present on Sam's birthday. Even her half-brother Diego Loyzaga, who is Montano’s son with Teresa Loyzaga, attended the event.

Replying in Cruz’s post, Teresa commented: “No words can explain. Nothing is impossible. Prayers are heard so never cease!”

“Happiest Birthday indeed @samcruzm! Happiness to all and more Blessings to come! @sunshinecruz718 Im so proud of you,” Teresa added.

Sam is the second child of Cruz and Montano. They have two other daughters: Angelina and Chesca. Their marriage was nullified on September 18, 2018.

