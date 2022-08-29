Back in early 2020, Philippines-born beabadoobee (Bea Kristi Laus) was named by Paste magazine as one of 15 British Acts You Need to Know. Handout

Filipino music fans will finally get to watch beabadoobee live when the Fil-British indie rock star performs at the New Frontier Theater at the Araneta Center this coming September 16 as part of the Asian leg of her “Beatopia Tour 2022.”



Beabadoobee (Bea Kristi Laus) — who back in early 2020 was named by Paste magazine as one of 15 British Acts You Need to Know — recently put out her second full-length album, “Beatopia”, in July.

“Beatopia” follows her smash 2020 debut, “Fake It Flowers”, and her acclaimed extended play singles, “Patched Up” (2018), “Loveworm” (2019), and “Space Cadet” (2019) that were released by Dirty Hit Records, home to popular acts The 1975 and Wolf Alice.

Her new album is a concept album revolving around a world that beabadoobee formed as early as when she was 7.

If her previous work ranged from acoustic pop and dream pop to a homage to grunge, “Beatopia” traverses fuzzy rock, psychedelia, emo, and outright pop whilst remaining undeniably herself throughout.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017.

Since that time, she has received BRIT Award and BBC Sound of 2020 nominations. She has accumulated 4.6 billion streams worldwide and has a 3 million-plus social reach, with a huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base.

Beabadoobee’s highly anticipated debut album Fake It Flowers was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim and debuted in the top 10 of the UK charts. Bea Kristi has toured across the world, supporting the likes of The 1975 and Clairo, and is due to play an extensive run of global live shows in 2022.

Live Nation is bringing over this critically acclaimed, award winning Gen Z icon and her hotly anticipated “Beatopia Tour 2022” to Manila.