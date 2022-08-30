Claudia Barretto thanks mom Marjorie after finishing college

MANILA – Marjorie Barretto could not help but be extremely proud of her daughter Claudia for finishing her studies.

Taking it to social media, Barretto posted a series of pictures of Claudia wearing her toga, while the other shots show her posing with the rest of their family.

“Congratulations Claudia! I will never forget how happy you made me feel today. I am so proud of you,” Barretto captioned her post.

“You are so ready for this new chapter in your life. I will always be behind and beside you. I love you, i love you, i love you! Thank you, Lord,” she added.

Claudia also posted her graduation photos on her own account, while thanking her mom for all her sacrifices.

“Can’t thank you enough @marjbarretto,” Claudia said.

To which, Barretto replied: “I love you so much, Claui. Thank you for making me so happy and proud.”

Claudia, the younger sister of Julia Barretto, graduated from Ateneo de Manila University with a degree in Psychology.

Back in May, Claudia rewarded herself with a trip to Europe after finishing her undergraduate degree.

Claudia is Barretto’s daughter with Dennis Padilla. They have two other children, Julia and Leon.

