Korean rapper B.I performs during his first fan meet in the country as a solo artist in Quezon City on August 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



After over three years, South Korean singer-rapper B.I performed before Filipinos again in his first solo offline event in the Philippines.

The 25-year-old artist, whose real name is Kim Hanbin, staged two back-to-back fan meetings in one day at the New Frontier Theater, last Saturday, August 27. The event was presented by Three Angles Production.

“It’s really great to see you guys again. Long time no see,” B.I greeted his fans called ID.

He added that he wanted to spend a “fun, meaningful, and special” time with his fan in Manila, the last stop in a series of his overseas fan meetings.

B.I poses for a photo with fans during his solo fan meet in the Philippines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

This was his first time back in the country since iKON’s attendance at a brand-organized event in 2019. He was also part of the group’s 2018 “Continue” concert in Manila.

B.I departed from iKON in 2019 after figuring in a drug scandal. Two years later in September 2021, the case officially ended with a suspended three-year prison sentence.

B.I fittingly kicked off the fan meeting with “Waterfall” and “illa illa,” tracks from his debut solo album that marked his return to the music scene. Both self-written, the tracks talked about B.I’s fall from grace and his emotional journey during the year-and-half time away from the limelight.

“We know how hard you try to find your way back to us… We finally crossed the rough road,” Filipino fans told B.I in a surprise video shown towards the end of the event.

“There’s no need for you to find us. Because we will always come to you first. But thank you for finding your way back to us,” they continued.

In the video, fans also showed their idol the projects they accomplished -- mostly assistance for people in need during the pandemic lockdown -- while waiting for him to return.

B.I shows off his dance skills during his fan meet in the Philippines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

B.I also impressed fans by showing off his versatility in other performances. He spat bars in the fierce “Flame” and the sensual “Lover.” He then showed off sleek dance moves in “BTBT,” contradicting the title which came from the Korean word that means to stagger or falter in steps. Lastly, he tickled fans’ hearts in melodic “Cosmos.”

Apart from performances, B.I played the “What’s in the Box” guessing game which resulted in him having to learn and dance girl group choreographies on the spot as a penalty.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He also took on a “Date Balance Game,” where he simulated how a date with a fan would go by choosing between two options in each question. (B.I would be wearing a duck onesie, eating a lollipop, while on a merry-go-round.)

To close the event, B.I serenaded fans with “Re-birth” and “Gray,” the latter sang while going around the venue to get closer to fans.

“Salamat, everyone. Thank you, IDs. I feel good and happy that I was able to spend a very good time with you guys,” he said.