AJ Perez’s brother visits late actor after graduation

Photo from Angello Perez's Facebook account.

MANILA — The brother of the late actor AJ Perez, Angello, visited his sibling after his graduation from Ateneo de Manila University.

In a Facebook post, Angello wore his toga and two medals and posed beside his brother's tomb.

"Always dedicating my successes to you," Perez said in the caption.

Angello's graduation photo showing him holding AJ's own high school graduation photo earlier went viral. AJ died at 18 in a 2011 road crash.

"[It has been] nine years since you left, but I've always made it a point to dedicate all my accomplishments to you," Angello wrote on Friday, addressing his late brother.

"You would have been a college graduate by now. This year, I'd like to believe that we are graduating together and I will be thinking of you when I receive that diploma. Thank you for always being my inspiration," he added.

