TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a leader among the 4th generation idols, rocked the world of K-pop with another milestone in the largest music market.

On Monday, the South Koreans' "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE," re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 8, after its repackage "The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE," released last August 17, pushed its rankings on the authoritative list.

The latest version of the quintet's "The Chaos Chapter" series sold around 47,000 units, a 667-percent increase from its previous frame, scoring TXT their biggest sales week to date.

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai's second full-length has now spent a total of 10 frames on the chart, the most for any album produced by a K-pop act in 2021.

The only other idol groups in history to have an album spend at least 10 weeks on the Billboard 200 are BTS, BLACKPINK, SuperM, and NCT 127.

"The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE" features 8 songs from its predecessor and 3 new songs— “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix)," and "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)."

Like most of their previous materials, the 11-track compilation reflects the experiences of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, who first entered the industry in 2019, as they journey to adulthood.

Known for experimenting with multiple genres in their tunes to tell the tales and woes of youth, TXT headed in a new direction with the title track, which saw them debut a rebellious emo-punk rock sound.

The punchy Gen Z anthem, produced by Slow Rabbit, one of HYBE’s top hitmakers, played up the boys' vocal strengths through impassioned lyricism that expresses the raw desires of a young lover new to romance over a laidback but addictive melody that explored heavier rock elements.

Albeit incorporating the punk-rock and alt-rock is not new to K-Pop, TXT, despite opting for edgy choreographies than holding instruments, is leading the revival of the genre in recent years.

The boy band has successfully churned out rock-fused hits such as "Dear Sputnik" and "Frost" from "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales and World Albums tallies, as well as peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 ranking.

The innovative musical style of the members showcased in the LP, however, is not limited to the rock mixes.

In their 3-year stint, TXT proved to be a versatile act with a knack for an extensive palette of genres — may it be on stage or behind the scenes.

One of the ingenious highlights of the repackage, where all members contributed in making, for example, is their self-penned "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)."

The catchy dance-pop addition, which is the first track TXT dedicated to their growing fanbase, boasts an infectious instrumental layered with refreshing bright vocals, a stark contrast to their angsty title track.

But with only 3 new songs (and one being a remix), "The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE” does not offer an entirely new narrative lyrically, apart from delving into more mature and darker themes.

What it does, however, is show the immense growth of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai both as artists and individuals, further cementing themselves the group to watch out for among the 4th generation idols.