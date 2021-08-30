Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo. Instagram: @actorleeminho/@momoland_official

The talent agency of Korean superstar Lee Min-ho has denied a report that the actor is dating Yeonwoo, a former member of girl group Momoland.

On Monday, Korean entertainment news site Soompi reported the denial of Lee's camp after Dispatch released a report claiming that the Hallyu star and Yeonwoo have been dating for five months. Dispatch also released separate snaps of Lee and Yeonwoo, saying that the two were on a date.

On Monday, Lee's agency MYM Entertainment stressed that the actor and Yeonwoo "are just acquaintances."

“It is not true that they are in a relationship,” the statement read.

About the photos, Lee's agency said: “It wasn’t just the two of them, and there were other friends present at the time. They are not photos of a date.”

Lee is best known to Filipinos as the star of the Korean dramas “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter” and “Legend of the Blue Sea,” "The King: Eternal Monarch" among others.

Lee is set to star in the upcoming Korean drama "Pachinko," while Yeonwoo is set to appear on Korean drama "Dali and Cocky Prince."