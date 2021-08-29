KTX review: 'Love and Pain in Between Refrains' is not an easy watch

A scene from 'Love and Pain in Between Refrains'

Musician Noel (Oliver Aquino) and pre-school teacher Adelle (Elora Espano) are expecting a baby. However, instead of being happy, Adele lived under a cloud of gloom. It would be revealed that Noel is an abusive husband. However, despite the entreaties of her concerned mother (Suzette Doctolero), Adelle persisted to stay with him because she believed Noel loved her and that their child-to-be will need him as a father.

This was a quiet, contemplative film with very little dialogue (and muffled sound), very low-key. The way the scenes were composed had impact because of the slow pace and serene mood that would be punctuated by an episode of violence. A blissful scene of the couple singing a love song together steadily degenerated into marital rape. A dinner scene with Noel's parents (Richard Quan and Annelle Durano) soon escalated into a revealing confrontation.

Writer-director Joselito Altarejos departs from his usual LGBT fare to tackle a straight relationship. While there were still scenes of a sexual nature that he is known for, but nothing too graphic this time. He did not tell the evolution of Noel and Adelle's story in a linear manner. He started with the current chill off and worked his way back and forth in time to let the viewer logically piece the puzzle of the story together as it worked up to its unjustifiable end.

I had only seen Oliver Aquino in other Alterejos films before like "Kasal" (2014) and "Jino to Mari" (2019). Even if his sad eyes give him that vulnerable look, this does not save him from being a completely despicable character here. Elora Espano does her martyr's best here, saying the same masochistic lines we have heard before. But the revelation for me is that beautiful singing voice of hers, which she should share more.

This movie was not meant to be comfortable to watch. Spousal abuse never is. There was really no way to tell such a painful story of cruelty in a way that could be easier to see. Altarejos makes an effort here to soften the blow somewhat, with more implied than actual violence. Watching those long moments of tense silence between Noel and Adelle actually felt like being given the silent treatment vicariously.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."