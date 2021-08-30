Kristine Hermosa was last seen on television in the 2018 fantaserye ‘Bagani.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actress Kristine Hermosa sought the help of followers Sunday to report a fake Facebook page named after her and which has been posting lewd updates.

The Facebook page, with the name “Kristine Hermosa Orille-Sotto,” was created in May 2013 and has been sharing photos taken from Hermosa’s verified Instagram account.

But the page has also been posting links to various websites, and has been sharing updates with adult content.

Sharing a screenshot of the Facebook page, Hermosa wrote on Instagram: “FYI. I don’t own this FB page nor have any access to it. Please unfollow and report.”

“Hindi nakakatuwa ang mga stories na pinopost. Nakakabastos na,” she said.

Hermosa, best known for her lead role in the iconic “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” has been largely out of the limelight, focusing on her family of seven with husband Oyo Sotto.

The two welcomed their fifth child in August.

Hermosa was last seen in the ABS-CBN fantaserye “Bagani” in 2018, in a guest role.

