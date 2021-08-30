MANILA -- Actress Ina Raymundo turned emotional after her daughter Erika Rae left for college in United States.

Erika, Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak, has been accepted in the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

"It’s bittersweet to see my firstborn leave for college. Well, goodbye for now @erikarae.p. We will miss you and your craziness. We love you, ate and we wish you all the best," Raymundo wrote on Instagram where she posted a video of them saying their goodbyes.

Raymundo earlier already shared her proud moment as a mom whebn Erika got accepted in Berklee.

After graduating from high school last year, Erika signed with the local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment.

In her social media posts, Erika has been giving her followers a glimpse of her singing talent.

Aside from singing, Erika has been widely praised for her beauty and sensual appeal.