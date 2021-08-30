BTS' J-Hope is most followed Korean solo artist on Spotify

BTS' rapper and main dancer J-Hope

After a historic year of setting a series of world records, members of BTS are still not done collecting firsts for the K-pop industry.

The group’s rapper and main dancer J-Hope surpassed 7 million followers on Spotify, becoming the first and only South Korean solo artist to hit the mark, extending his record as the most followed K-soloist on the platform.

The dancer's momentous entry into the streaming giant's Top 125 ranking was powered by his 2018 mixtape "Hope World" and his trilingual piece "Chicken Noodle Soup," featuring American singer Becky G.

To date, the self-penned 7-track EP, which includes the singles "Airplane" and "Daydream," has exceeded over 340 million streams.

On the other hand, "Chicken Noodle Soup," a song that samples Webstar and Young B’s 2006 record of the same name, flaunts more than 109 million listens.

Both materials propelled J-Hope on the global stage as an accomplished solo artist.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Hope World,” which peaked at No. 38 on Billboard's 200 chart, No. 19 on the Top Rap Albums, and No. 1 on the World Albums chart, was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist at the time of release.

Aside from its breakthrough in the United States, the mixtape also topped the rankings of the next largest music markets such as Australia's ARIA albums chart (No. 13), Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart (No. 13), Billboard Canadian Albums chart (No. 28), and SNEP French Albums chart (No. 32).

Meanwhile, his 2019 single "Chicken Noodle Soup," which showcases English, Korean, and Spanish verses, arrived at No. 81 on Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first BTS member to score a spot on the list under his own name.

The track also placed at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Songs, No. 9 on France's SNEP, No. 27 on ARIA's Digital Tracks, and No. 82 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

In addition to the titles in his discography, his solo songs "MAMA" and "Outro: Ego" from BTS' 2016 full-length "Wings" and 2020 studio album "Map of the Soul: 7," have also clinched over 50 million streams each, bringing his total tracks that attained the milestone to 8 -- the first and only Korean solo act that has attained the feat.

Aside from being known as the engine behind the septet's out of this world dance routines, J-Hope is also one of the most prolific songwriters and producers of the group, as well as among other K-pop artists.

According to the Korean Music Copyright Association, the rapper, who was promoted as a full-fledged member in 2020, is credited in over 100 songs, including some of BTS’ biggest hits such as "Dionysus" "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," "MIC Drop," "Whalien 52," and "Dis-ease.”

In an interview with Weverse magazine, however, J-Hope shared his current goal is to channel his artistry into projects for BTS, in hopes of pushing the group into even greater heights.

“My next step personally is to grow our music globally. I’ve been doing some self-reflection lately and there’s plenty that I want to do. I have a lot of dreams, too. Making it this far with the group, seeing the other pop artists we’ve been vying with on the Billboard chart, really left an impression on me, and now I’m more serious about wanting to express something,” he explained.

“Right now I’m trying to do music for music’s sake, challenge myself with performances for performance’s sake, and try hard personally for BTS,” he added.