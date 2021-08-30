MANILA – Kim Chiu showed her followers what her day was normally like when she and the rest of the “It’s Showtime” family were in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga when Metro Manila reverted back to enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of lockdown, early this month.

On her YouTube channel, Chiu said her morning routine usually starts with a prayer and coffee followed by some alone time in the gym.

After she finishes her workout at around 10 a.m., Chiu eats breakfast with her co-hosts. Then they go back to their respective hotel rooms to prepare for the live show which goes on air at 11:50 a.m.

In the same video, Chiu also showed her followers the things she brought with her for their two-week bubble. These included her clothes for the show and for workout, her bike, her mini table and even her snacks for when she gets hungry while locked up inside the room.

During its August 9 episode, the hosts if “It’s Showtime” thanked officials who helped ensure the security and safety of the production, including Sec. Karlo Nograles, who co-chairs the national task force on COVID-19; and Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Vince Dizon.

Viewers also lauded the ABS-CBN program for its commitment to serving its audience and managing to mount a live production, despite current limitations as well as the lasting impacts of the network’s franchise denial.

“It’s Showtime” airs Mondays to Saturdays and is broadcast via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC.