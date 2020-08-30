YouTube collaborates with ABS-CBN in launching Super Stream

MANILA – YouTube has collaborated with ABS-CBN and other media partners to give netizens free access to video content across a variety of genres for a limited time.

Through Super Stream, YouTube users can watch over 300 hours of binge-worthy content including local blockbuster movies, hit shows, romance flicks, historic sports matches, inspiring documentaries and more, the video platform said in a statement.

Super Stream will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 26.

“Every day, Filipinos go to YouTube to learn, share their passions, or be entertained. As people limit going out to remain well, we want to make staying safe at home better by introducing Super Stream so everyone can access movies, TV shows and more--for free until September 26,” said Gabby Roxas, Marketing Head of Google Philippines.

“Whether it is a box office hit, classic TV show, sports event, or documentary, there is Super Stream content for entertainment needs on top of the YouTube videos from favorite creators,” he added.

For its first week from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the following movies from ABS-CBN will be available on YouTube’s Super Stream channel:

Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros

The Gift

Everybody Loves Baby Wendy

Allergy in Love

Barbara Reimagined

Agawan Base

Mamu and a Mother, Too

Baka Bukas

Tisay

Happyland

The Reunion

SPARK

Apple of My Eye

Meanwhile, daily full episodes of “Pangako Sa’Yo,” “Lovers in Paris,” “All of Me” and “Dolce Amore” will also be available for streaming.

The following digital series cutups and 25-minuter supercut movies will be on the Super Stream channel:

A Second Chance

The Unmarried Wife

All Times Seph Was The Reliable Friend

All Times Junjun Was The Wise Friend

Listen To Love: The Four Bad Boys and Me (EP 1, 2 and 3)

Under the variety show genre, netizens can watch “Love Out Loud with Kaorhys” and the first and second episodes of “Hello Stranger Finale FanCon.”

Lastly, the 17th episode of Toni Gonzaga’s “I Feel U” and “We Rise Together’s” 62nd,63rd and 64th episodes will also be available on Super Stream.

Aside from ABS-CBN, YouTube has also collaborated with GMA and TBA Studios for this new project.