'Mag-one year na': Albie Casiño reveals he's single

MANILA — Albie Casiño has revealed he’s single.

The actor shared, during a guest appearance on Vice Ganda’s online talk show, “Gabing Gabi na Vice,” this Saturday that he’s been single for close to year now.

“Mag-one year na,” he told host Vice Ganda, revealing that he and the unnamed woman broke up last October.

Casiño was last known to be dating Filipino-American beauty queen Michelle Arceo. Based on an article about their relationship in 2019, Casiño and Arceo dated for three years.

There were no reports about Casiño, known for being private with his relationships, and Arceo's break up.

Vice Ganda was surprised by the split, as he had just asked Casiño a question about how his girlfriend would react to him liking or following sexy women on sites such as Instagram.

Casiño’s co-guest for Saturday's episode of Vice Ganda's show was Viva talent Sunshine Guimary, known for her sexy photos and videos. She has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Vice Ganda was teasing both Casiño and Guimary to start following each other on Instagram, which led to his question for the former.

According to Casiño, he’s “OK” now.

He said that he has yet to try dating again, given the pandemic which has made it difficult to meet new people.

Expect the full episode, which also saw Casiño and Guimary play a guessing game for prizes to give away to fans, to be available for repeat viewing on Vice Ganda's website.